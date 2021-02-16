MALONE — A Malone woman was the recipient of the 15,000th vaccine administered at Potsdam’s vaccination site. The clinic in St. Lawrence County opened in January.
According to Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane, Patricia Sauther, 83, of Malone, received the 15,000th vaccine Saturday at the point of distribution hosted by SUNY Potsdam.
Sauther, who celebrated her 83rd birthday Monday, said she was excited to be part of the clinic’s milestone.
“I had my shot and sat down, you stay 15 minutes so they can make sure you are OK, and I was with my daughter and they came over and asked me if I knew if I was 15,000th person to receive the vaccine there,” Sauther said, “It was unexpected.”
A drive-thru clinic is planned for Friday at the Malone Central School District’s bus garage, according to Kissane.
