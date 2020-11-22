POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health System’s COVID-19 testing center in Potsdam will be moving on Nov. 30 from 49 Lawrence Ave., to 10 Raquette Road.
The new location can be accessed through the SeaComm Parking Lot off Market Street, or from Raquette Road. Individuals being tested will drive into an enclosed structure where a member of the Canton-Potsdam Hospital healthcare team will administer the test.
People who require a COVID-19 test are asked to pre-register through St. Lawrence Health System’s hotline at 315-261-6240, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Area residents may also call the St. Lawrence County Department of Health at 315-229-3448 to inquire about an appointment.
St. Lawrence Health System has other drive-thru coronavirus testing locations at the E.J. Noble Building in Canton, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital.
St. Lawrence Health System testing center information, and links to other COVID-19 initiatives, may be found at stlawrencehealthsystem.org/covid-19/testing-centers.
