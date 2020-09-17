POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central School District has its first reported case of COVID-19, according to an email sent to parents by superintendent Joann Chambers late Wednesday.
The message only informed parents that someone within the district had tested positive. It did not indicate whether that individual was staff, faculty or a student, nor how the case was discovered.
“We are currently assisting Public Health in their contact tracing procedure and providing all relevant information to expedite this process,” Ms. Chambers wrote in the email, which was posted to Facebook by a parent. “Luckily, it is apparent that our stringent health and safety measures have limited the potential contacts within our district community.”
The email also notes that anybody potentially exposed to the positive case will be contacted personally by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
Potsdam CSD reopened with most schools in the county last week, with the notable exception of Massena CSD after a surge in cases in the community delayed its reopening. Roughly a third of Potsdam students are learning completely online, while the remainder are on a staggered schedule. Each student has their temperature checked prior to entering the building each day and masks are required.
At a Board of Education meeting last week, Ms. Chambers and other school administrators reported, on the first day of school, most safety precautions were being followed successfully and that they were cautiously optimistic moving forward.
“Really now we’re focused on the instructional part,” Ms. Chambers said. “We’ve got the logistics under control and now we need to make sure that we can do a great job teaching.”
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the case had not been reflected on the state’s dashboard for k-12 schools and case numbers. Potsdam school officials haven’t publicly released any further information about the positive case.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
Reaction to this announcement could determine the viability of Potsdam Central's opening plans. For sure some parents will imediately hold there children from attending until the district knows more. I expected this in Massena as they attempt to open.
