POTSDAM — The Potsdam Snack Pack Program’s first major fundraising event, “Party for a Purpose” has been rescheduled to Oct. 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, program founder Laurell Brault said.
The event, “Party for a Purpose” at The Stables at Windy Point, 215 Sissonville Rd., was scheduled to be held on April 18 to thank supporters and volunteers. The rescheduled event will be an evening featuring entertainment by the Potsdam High School Jazz Ensemble, student artwork, catering by PCP-BBQ, a cash bar, and music by the band Northbound.
Information and Tickets are available online at potsdamsnackpack.org/events .
