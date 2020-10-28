Potsdam students dismissed early after positive COVID case discovered Wednesday

POTSDAM — Lawrence Avenue Elementary School students were dismissed early from classes Wednesday after a positive COVID-19 case was discovered among the students.
All elementary students will pivot to fully remote learning for the remainder of the week.
“We know you have many questions and concerns and while we cannot share details identifying the positive individual, I can assure you that if you or your child have come in contact with the positive individual, you will be contacted directly by the St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health,” reads a message to parents from interim principal, Nicole Weakfall.
The district acknowledged the county Public Health Department has begun its contact tracing investigation and will continue to work with school officials on setting plans moving forward.
This is the second time Potsdam students have been dismissed early amid a positive COVID-19 case. High school students were moved fully remote in September after two students tested positive. Other districts in the county have also closed amid recent positive tests.
It appears this new positive case is not reflected on the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online coronavirus tracker. Right now, the tracker shows the school has had three confirmed virus cases, two among students at the high school and a third in a middle school staff member. This new positive case would bring the district’s total to four confirmed virus cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.