POTSDAM - Town of Potsdam Supervisor Ann M. Carvil, has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Town Courthouse and Town Hall will be closed to the public at noon today. Employees will continue to report to work and will be available to take phone calls from members of the public. The drop boxes, at both the Town Offices and the Town Courthouse, can be utilized by residents to leave documents.
Activities planned for the Town Hall’s community room are cancelled until April 30, but this date is could change.
Town officials are keeping in contact with the St. Lawrence County Health Director as matters progress.
The public can review updates on the coronavirus at: health.ny.gov and at the Centers for Disease
Control & Prevention at cdc.gov
