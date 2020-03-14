POTSDAM — In response to the state of emergency placed on St. Lawrence County in attempt to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, village offices at the Civic Center, 2 park St., including the community room and the museum will be immediately closed to any outside meeting groups and large groups, until further notice.
The news came from Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler, who told the Times that the Village Offices will be open for essential services, such as death and birth certificates, payment of water bills and other bills such as village taxes.
The Village Code Office will also be open and Monday night’s Village Board meeting is still scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be open to the public, for those who chose to attend, in keeping with the open meetings law, Mayor Tischler said.
Tuesday night’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee meeting is still scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on at the Potsdam Community Room, 2 Park St., third floor, but the mayor said he will be making some calls and that could be subject to change and the village will notify the public as soon as possible.
The mayor said there will also be no large group gatherings held at the Pine Street Arena.
“Due to the state of emergency declared by the St. Lawrence Courtney Board of Directors we have made some decisions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, and these actions are being taken to hopefully prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Tischler told the Times. “In coordinating with the school districts, the closures will be in place until April 20 and again will be subject to change. This is not an easy decision to make but one that needs to be made at this point.”
More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available, Mayor Tischler said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.