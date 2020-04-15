POTSDAM — The village offices and Civic Center at 2 Park St. will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday and will reopen 8 a.m. Monday.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the village will continue this ongoing trend to ensure the safety of employees, community.
