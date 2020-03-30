OGDENSBURG — Preparation continues for the rehabilitation of the Ogdensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered a halt to all non-essential construction. Because the wastewater plant is an infrastructure project, it will continue.
Meetings, held by teleconference, with the site engineer and contractor have continued on a weekly basis, Ogdensburg City Manager Sarah Purdy said.
Ms. Purdy expects to see activity at the site this week.
“They are starting to do site control, erosion control.” She said.
Places have to be prepared for the arrival of equipment and supplies, scaffolding will be put in place and construction trailers installed.
“A lot of this work is outside,” she said.
The contractor is prepared to work under the conditions of the coronavirus.
“The current contractor has all the protocols in place, to deal with doing interior construction work,” Ms. Purdy said. “This is going to go forward.”
Once construction begins, crews will be working Monday through Thursday for 10 hours per day and be off Friday through Sunday, Ms. Purdy said.
