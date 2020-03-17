WATERTOWN — The five emergency medical service providers that were deployed to Westchester County have returned to the north country and are now entering into a voluntary 72-hour self-isolation.
The Carthage Area Rescue Squad (CARS) and Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service (TIERS) have been in constant contact with state and local health officials since early in the mobilization, according to a release from TIERS. During the deployment, crews that came into contact with known or suspected COVID-19 patients were given protective equipment and stayed outside of the immediate contact area to limit potential exposure.
If these individuals begin to display symptoms during the isolation period, Jefferson County Public Health will begin testing and taking the necessary precautions.
(1) comment
Why only 72 hrs?
