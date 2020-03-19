WATERTOWN — Price Chopper/Market 32 announced Thursday the store is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time or temporary part-time employees to “better serve customers during these turbulent times.”
In a news release, Price Chopper said the new hires are for more of the chain’s 132 stores in six states. Mona Golub, a company spokesperson, said a breakdown of how many position would be available at each location was not available.
“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations. “At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help.”
The company is expediting the hiring and training process so that new teammates can begin working almost immediately. Applications can be taken online here. Additionally, the company hopes to begin holding in-store hiring events in the near future.
