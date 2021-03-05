CANTON — Price Chopper pharmacies in Canton and Ogdensburg will now offer two kinds of COVID-19 vaccines to those who qualify for the shot.
The pharmacies inside Price Chopper stores at 710 Gateway Center and 981 Ford St. in Ogdensburg, as well as at 111 East Main St. in Canton, will now offer the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines based on availability.
Vaccine doses will be available to those who qualify, focusing mainly on people aged 65 years and older.
Nearly half of all New York state Price Chopper pharmacies are now providing the vaccine to area residents, according to a Friday news release from the organization.
Price Chopper also announced that additional grocery store pharmacies in Central New York, the Southern Tier, the Capital Region, the Mohawk Valley and the Hudson Valley will now offer the COVID-19 shot to those who are eligible.
Price Chopper, in collaboration with eTrueNorth, has put in place a new online scheduling system, which is now available at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine. There will be a rolling two days of appointments shown at once, and new appointments will load every day.
While vaccine availability is increasing, distribution remains uneven, the news release reads, so customers should continue to check the site for appointments. For example, there is currently ample availability in the Central New York, according to the release.
“We have been working very closely with state officials to accelerate the vaccination rate in the communities we serve,” said Kathy Bryant, Price Chopper vice president of pharmacy. “(We are) proud to extend the expertise of our pharmacists to the critical task of administering COVID-19 vaccines and we are confident that we will soon be able to offer the same in other stores throughout our six-state footprint.”
To determine eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and to register for an appointment, visit www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine. The vaccine is available at specific Price Chopper stores by appointment only.
