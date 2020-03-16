Price Chopper stores across the north country will now be closing their doors at night.
What do you think about the decision to close schools due to coronavirus fears?
The grocery stores will now be closed between 1 and 6 a.m. to let employees restock the shelves and thoroughly clean the store.
Price Chopper and Market 32 stores chain-wide are following this directive amid the coronavirus outbreak, which is prompting people to stock up on food and household items. It’s unclear when the stores will return to normal hours.
“We recognize the importance of the role we play in providing vital goods and services to our communities and want to reassure our customers that the food supply is abundant and that our sanitation protocols meet the highest CDC guidelines,” Mona Golub, the chain’s vice president of public relations and consumer services, said in a statement.
Lake Placid’s Price Chopper was sold out of hand sanitizer on Sunday due to high demand. The store imposed a limit on the purchase of toilet paper to two per customer for packs of four rolls or more, and four per customer for liquid hand soap.
Tops Markets also imposed a limit on select items due to high demand, including Tops-brand gallon water and sanitizing, cleaning and paper products, according to the chain’s website.
Walmart is also cutting store hours starting at its locations across the U.S.
Stores normally open 24 hours will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the company said Saturday. “This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., wrote in a blog post.
