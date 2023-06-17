WATERTOWN — The LGBTQI+ flag was raised in front of City Hall on Saturday morning with a packed crowd there to look on and cheer.
Laughter, dancing, and a lot of rainbows were seen during the ceremony.
“Today, we’re over half a century away from the Stonewall Riot, and we’re still fighting for the rights, we still have more legislation trying to be passed to take those rights away from our citizens,” said Cari Knight, president of NNY Pride, LLC. “Those citizens are taxpayers, they’re teachers, they’re doctors, they’re our moms and dads, sons and daughters, so we want to show that Watertown is a place where they are safe to live and to love, and we’re very proud to be here doing this and showing this community that everybody’s welcome.”
The Stonewall Riot, according to the History Channel, occurred in the early hours of June 28, 1969, “when New York City Police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City.”
They say that the raid led to almost a week of protests because police roughly dragged employees and bar patrons out of the establishment. These protests led to “violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park.”
They also say this sparked the gay civil rights movement in the country and across the globe.
All members of Watertown’s City Council were at the event.
Mayor Jeffery M. Smith also made a proclamation making June 17, 2023, LGTBQI+ Pride Day.
“Although significant progress has been made concerning equitable treatment of LGBTQI+ individuals nationwide, some opposition persists, making it critical for cities like Watertown to demonstrate support for their affected residents,” he said.
Ms. Knight said these events are important because it shows the citizens that this is a safe place to live and to raise kids.
“It’s a safe place to be a part of this community, and just this little piece of symbolism makes people feel comfortable, makes people feel welcome,” she said. “Especially up against what we see on the news every single day and the adversity and insurmountable amount of legislation that’s trying to be passed that’s invalidating this entire group of people.”
Cynthia A. Chester, a member of the community who attended the flag raising ceremony, said she felt the event was so important because it recognizes that people are people, and that people should love each other and take care of each other.
Ms. Chester said she will be attending the Pride festivities throughout Watertown all weekend.
She said several members of her family are part of the LGBTQI+ community.
“I just think it’s beautiful that people can just live and be themselves,” she said.
She said watching the flag go up gave her shivers.
“It’s just amazing that we can just do this in a public place now and that it’s OK,” she said. “It’s OK to be yourself.”
Mayor Smith said the raising of the Pride flag shows the city’s acceptance of diversity.
“We’re not putting it down somebody’s throat but the city is just being accepting,” he said.
“It shows we’re a diverse community and the city accepts everyone,” he said.
Both mayoral candidates, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said this is an event they would want to see continue for years to come.
“I definitely think that is a very important event for the community, and it should continue,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said.
“I certainly would look forward to continuing this in the future. I think it’s very important for our community to recognize everybody,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Events will continue throughout the weekend including an “Out in the Park” at Thompson Park on Saturday. A full list of Watertown Pride events can be found at http://wdt.me/PrideEvents.
