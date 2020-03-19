OSWEGO — The Oswego County Probation Department Office at 39 Churchill Road, Oswego, and all out-station reporting sites for the probation department, are closed. The staff is working remotely.
In order to reach a specific staff member, call their direct line and leave a message or contact them via email. Email addresses can be found on probation’s webpage at https://www.oswegocounty.com/probation.
For general questions, call 315-349-3477 and leave a message. Calls will be forwarded to the appropriate staff member and returned as soon as possible.
Restitution and DWI supervision fees continue to be collected. In order to make a payment, do so online using GovPayNet. Instructions can be found on the webpage above. Payments may also be made via the mail and must be in the form of a money order or cashier’s check.
