Demonstrators against vaccine mandates halted traffic at two major border crossings in Western Canada even after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a law giving his government emergency powers to end blockades.
The main border posts in Alberta and Manitoba were closed Monday, with commercial traffic to the U.S. blocked by semi-trailers and farm equipment driven there by people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine rules.
Both were still closed to commercial vehicles as of 9:14 a.m. New York time on Tuesday, according to the website of Canada’s border agency. However, the Alberta protest appeared to be winding Tuesday morning, according to CBC News.
The crossings — one leads to Pembina, N.D., and the other to Sweet Grass, Mont. — are the second- and third-busiest for freight trucks along the western border of the two countries. They saw a combined 392,000 trucks enter the U.S. from Canada last year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Canada will ease restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers as the peak in new cases fueled by the COVID-19 omicron variant is believed to have passed.
Fully vaccinated travelers arriving into Canada will be allowed to use a rapid antigen test instead of a molecular test. Vaccinated travelers will also now be randomly selected for testing upon arrival and will not be required to quarantine while they wait for their results.
All unvaccinated travelers will still be required to submit for COVID-19 testing upon arrival and on their eighth day in the country, and they will also be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The Canadian government will also drop its Travel Health Notice from a Level 3 to a Level 2, meaning Canadians will no longer be advised against traveling for nonessential purposes.
The protests started in reaction to Canadian and U.S. laws requiring truckers crossing the border to be fully vaccinated, but they’ve morphed into a rally against COVID restrictions. After a group of demonstrators blocked the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Ontario for six days, snarling trade, Trudeau invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act on Monday.
Along a highway about 10 miles from the border post in Coutts, Alberta, protesters railed against Trudeau and government overreach.
“I grew up in Europe and I’ve been to eastern European countries and I’ve seen what communism does to a country. It’s not what we want in Canada,” said Gary Baarda, a 52-year-old retired dairy farmer and immigrant from the Netherlands. If police try to break up the protests, “we will go arm-in-arm. They can remove us or shoot at us. We will not be violent.”
At Emerson, Manitoba, protesters were allowing transport trucks with live animals to pass through, but other U.S.-bound vehicles were forced to find alternate routes.
Truck driver Hon Cheah had to call his dispatch when he could not pass the Manitoba blockade while trying to haul 32,000 pounds of fish to Wisconsin. “Now I can’t go through,” Cheah said. “I hope they stop it.”
At a protest site near Milk River, Alberta, just north of the border, 21-year-old farmer Marshall Bock said the vaccine mandates were a case of government going too far. “I think it should always have been free choice,” said Bock, adding that he was willing to get arrested. Shutting the border “to get the government to hear you, I think it makes a point.”
Soon after, some protesters decided they had made their point. They announced they would be pulling out, then sang the national anthem, “O Canada.” Trucks blared their horns.
