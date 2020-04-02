CANTON — Continuing its steady climb, the number of COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County hit 42 on Thursday afternoon. That’s an increase of five in the last 24 hours.
“As of April 2nd there have been no hospitalizations related to the positive cases, and there are over 100 people in quarantine or isolation. All individuals are being monitored by the Public Health Department. Two people have come off the mandatory isolation, and are doing well,” the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported in its daily update.
A new map of infection locations could not be made available.
“While the map does show areas of the county that have positive cases of COVID-19, the reality of the situation is that every place is potentially a location that you could catch the virus. Please stay home as much as possible, please keep surfaces clean, please maintain social distancing recommendations, please wash your hands with soap, please stay home if sick, please encourage others to do the same and please show kindness to others,” the press release stated.
