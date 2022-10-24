WATERTOWN — The turning lane on the east end of the center island of Public Square will be closed through Thursday to accommodate groundwork for the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative public art project.
Public Square will remain open to traffic except for the inside lane on the east end which allows for traffic to circle the island. Eastbound traffic traveling west will need to take an alternate route.
There will be proper signage and cones in place to direct traffic.
The city is advising motorists to use caution when traveling in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.