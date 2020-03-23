PULASKI — It’s just a few days past St. Patrick’s Day, but Jenn L. King wants you to put your Christmas lights back up.
The Pulaski resident and artist thinks a few strands of holiday lights could lift people’s spirits, just when we all need it. That’s what she did on her house.
“If it makes one person smile, then yes,” she said. “I think people are going to like it.
With people pretty much stuck at home and not much to do, getting away from the world of coronavirus might help. It’s such a bleak world of staying home, social-distancing, people quarantined and businesses closing.
“It’s kind of dark with what’s going on,” she said. “I’m glad I put my lights up. It’s helping me cope.”
Ms. King also encourages people to drive around their communities to look at them. And it’s safe because it promotes self-distancing, she said.
She put up her message on Facebook and she’s already noticed holiday lights when she drove around her home a couple of nights ago.
You don’t have to go all out like the Clark Griswold character in the 1989 Chevy Chase comedy, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” either. Just a few strands on your porch would send the message, she said.
Ms. King, 44, a 1994 Thousand Islands Central School graduate, said her parents, Bob and Fran King, are displaying Christmas decorations on their home in Rosiere, Cape Vincent. Her brother Jason is doing it, too, on his house in the town of Adams.
She plans to keep her holiday lights up until at least Easter.
“We need it,” she said. “I’m going to keep them up for as long as we need them.”
She wasn’t aware that other people in communities in the country had the same idea. Holiday decorations have been seen on homes from New England to the deep south.
While many people are trying to get used to it, working at home isn’t bothering her. She’s done it as an employee in the IT department for Verizon for the past 12 years.
She’s keeping busy with her mosaic and pottery art and just picked up weaving.
A former fourth-grade elementary school teacher and a youth leader at a Pulaski church, she’s also helping parents come up with activities and virtual visits during these days of no school.
With about 120 members, she says to check her Facebook page, What’s Out There To Do, to get some ideas.
She came up with the idea after a recent church youth conference was canceled because of the outbreak.
