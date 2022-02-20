Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, making her the third member of the royal family to be diagnosed with the virus this month, officials said Sunday.
“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”
The 95-year-old British monarch’s eldest son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 10. He was said to have met with the queen days before his positive test, but she didn’t experience symptoms in the days after his diagnosis.
Charles’ wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for the virus last week. Royal officials said Charles, 73, and Camilla, 74, started self-isolating after their positive tests.
The queen, Charles and Camilla are each believed to be fully vaccinated.
Charles, who is next in line for the British throne, tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.
The queen spent a night at a London hospital in October for what were described as “preliminary investigations.” Doctors advised her to rest following the hospitalization.
She celebrated the 70th anniversary of her monarchy this month after taking over after her father’s death in February 1952.
The United Kingdom has recorded more than 18 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and more than 161,000 deaths from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
