OSWEGO — The Oswego County Real Property Tax Service Office at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego is closed beginning Thursday, March 19. The staff is working remotely during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The staff may be reached by email at realprop@oswegocounty.com.
Additional information about the department is available at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/draft_section/index.php.
