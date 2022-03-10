Red Cross resumes testing for COVID antibodies
WATERTOWN — To help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems, the American Red Cross has resumed testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, and plasma from donations with high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma for immunocompromised individuals.
While the Red Cross works to ensure doctors have access to this treatment option for the most critically ill patients facing COVID-19, blood donations are still needed daily to help cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders.
The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment. All who donate in March will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics. They’ll also be entered in a raffle for two tickets to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Details are available at rcblood.org/team.
To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the program was discontinued. But with the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek more treatments and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients, so the Red Cross is resuming this program.
Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows a high level of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival. To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
