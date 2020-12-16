ALBANY — The state has established regional “hubs” in each part of New York for a smooth, effective rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, and local hospitals will lead the charge.
Local hospitals will pilot regional vaccination hubs to oversee distribution of the COVID-19 immunization to New Yorkers in order to inoculate essential workers and vulnerable residents next month.
State-designated regional vaccine coordinators in each of the state’s 10 regions will develop a plan with local health departments and community officials to establish a plan specific to an area’s needs. The plans will be submitted to the state Department of Health at the start of next year to begin the second phase of the vaccine distribution process.
“This is a medical operation, not a political operation,” Cuomo said of why local hospitals will lead the charge. “The state approves or disapproves of the plan. It will be done pursuant to state guidelines.”
About 4,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered to high-risk health care workers since the first shipment of Manhattan-based drugmaker Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state early Monday.
High-risk health workers and nursing home and congregate facility residents and staff are prioritized to be vaccinated in the state’s first phase of vaccine distribution.
Essential workers and priority, or high-risk members of the public, will receive the vaccine next. The state expects to begin the next phase of inoculations in late January.
“We have to get the vaccination out as soon as we can — that will start to bring the COVID rate down,” Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing Wednesday in the state Capitol. “That will start to bring the COVID rate down, but it’s just a question of logistics and making it happen.”
Medical professionals will administer the vaccine following state guidelines, which were released Wednesday.
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh will lead vaccine preparations in the north country.
“The north country will have different needs than New York City,” Cuomo explained. “Regionalization makes sense, and they’ll have a plan that’s tailored to their area.”
The state has received 87,750 dosages of Pfizer’s vaccine thus far — about half of the 170,000 doses New York was promised in the first batch — and is slated to receive 346,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine next week pending approval. The Moderna vaccine is slated to be approved Friday.
The state will ensure the vaccine is free to every New Yorker.
The state Department of Financial Services issued a directive to health insurers Wednesday mandating all insurers must completely and immediately pay for all COVID vaccination administration costs.
“We want people to get vaccinated — it shouldn’t be about wealth,” Cuomo said. “No one will pay a penny.”
It will take between six and nine months to vaccinate a successful 75% to 85% of the population to achieve herd immunity, national health experts have said.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel,” Cuomo said. “Don’t relax until that happens. We have to follow the same rules — that means all through the holidays.”
A second statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses is possible, Cuomo has warned, but not inevitable if New Yorkers work together to keep the state’s COVID-19 numbers low by avoiding small, private gatherings, staying apart from others and wearing face masks.
The governor has said the state will face a subsequent shutdown if hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed with patients and new virus infections surge high enough for a prolonged period. The governor has not set an infection rate threshold to close the entire state similar to his March PAUSE order.
Nonessential businesses will be mandated to close indefinitely if a hospital threatens to hit 90% capacity within another three weeks. The state Coronavirus Task Force continues to establish microcluster zones in geographic zones within a few miles to tackle virus hot spots as they appear across New York.
“New Yorkers can stop the shut down,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers can save lives, it just depends on what we do and New Yorkers are good at doing.”
DOH Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to each of the state’s 215 hospitals and medical facilities Wednesday to explain department directives requiring hospital administrators to form a partnership with other health systems in the state. The partnership will help to shift patient loads if a facility threatens to become overwhelmed.
All state hospitals must be prepared to work together regardless of private ownership, he said.
The governor said health officials learned their lesson with the initial virus outbreak last spring, which overwhelmed a few hospitals in New York City.
By density, the highest number of New Yorkers are hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region at 743 patients, or 0.06% of the region’s population.
“Finger Lakes is not doing well,” Cuomo said of the region. “That’s been a problem for the last couple of weeks. Finger Lakes is now a larger problem than Buffalo. We need to focus there. Finger Lakes, Central New York — we have to watch.”
Hospitalizations in Western New York, which includes the city of Buffalo in Erie County, decreased to 527 people hospitalized at 0.04% after having the state’s highest number of new coronavirus infections and deaths for several weeks.
“Western New York, it seems to have flattened and they’re reducing,” Cuomo said. “We’ve been steadfast on the message there and I think people get it and people are understanding. We want to get Western New York in good shape.”
The Mid-Hudson and north country virus hospitalizations increased slightly, but have remained about flat over the last five days, with 722 people in Mid-Hudson or 0.03% and 57 people in the north country at 0.01%.
Capital Region hospitalizations climbed to 306 patients or 0.03% of the population Wednesday, up from 244 people and 0.02% Friday.
Cuomo on Wednesday launched the state’s Vaccinate New York Campaign and a website for New Yorkers to get all vaccine information, distribution and answers to commonly asked questions at ny.gov/vaccine.
