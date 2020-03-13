OGDENSBURG — To support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Frederic Remington Art Museum will close Friday, March 13, at 5 p.m. and will remain closed for 14 days. This closure applies also to the Eva Caten Remington Education Center, including the children’s museum, Kid’s Place. All public programs and events are also suspended.
