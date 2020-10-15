WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District received confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health Service on Thursday morning that one of the district’s remote learners has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fifth positive student case in the district.
According to a release from the district, the student is fully remote and has not been in physical attendance at any building in the district.
The district is working in collaboration with the health service, which has performed the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols. The contact tracing process identifies anyone who comes into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Contact tracing slows the spread of COVID-19 and helps communities. If you are contacted by the health service, it is asked that you follow their recommendations.
According to the release, the district’s school reopening plan was developed to address potential positive cases and the district continues to follow the policies and proceduresto ensure the health and safety of students and employees. Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place within each school building.
Citing a requirement to protect the privacy rights of staff and students, the district has stated that it is not permitted to release any additional information.
