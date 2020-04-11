ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Saturday warned against being too hasty about putting a timeline on the reopening of businesses and schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state is in the “beginning phase” of fighting the virus when addressing the question of when schools and businesses will open, Gov. Cuomo said during a Saturday press conference at the Capitol.
“I reject any elected official or any official who says, ‘I can tell you what is going to happen four weeks from today,’” he added.
Gov. Cuomo’s comments come one day after President Donald J. Trump said he is looking at a date in the near future to reopen business as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the country. Although Mr. Trump did not set a date for the reopening, he said it could be soon.
For much of the press conference, Gov. Cuomo avoided making direct references to Mr. Trump, but he called for the federal government to keep politics out of its management of the pandemic.
“You start to hear this dialogue about reopening and you start to hear people with political theories on whether we should reopen faster, whether we should reopen sooner,” he said. “That is corrosive and destructive and if we don’t stop it, it will feed on itself. There are no political conspiracies here.”
Gov. Cuomo has worked “hand in glove” with Mr. Trump during the virus outbreak, despite past political differences, he said, and the president has responded quickly and efficiently to New York’s needs.
“I have literally had conversations with him in the morning where he turned around a decision by that afternoon,” Gov. Cuomo said.
Public health and economic consideration will be weighed when Gov. Cuomo looks at reopening schools and businesses. Reopening too quickly could lead to a resurgence of the virus, he said.
“You can’t ask the people of this state or this country to choose between lives lost or dollars gained,” he said. “No one is going to make that quid pro quo.”
Gov. Cuomo also addressed a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at Albany Medical Center after nurses at the hospital said they lack sufficient protective equipment and are required to reuse the gear up to 20 times.
Gov. Cuomo said his administration is in daily communication with Albany Medical Center’s administrators, and Gov. Cuomo’s administration communicate daily, he said, adding any requests by hospital administrators for PPE have been met.
“There is a disconnect between the nurses and their hospital administrators,” he said. “Whatever their hospital administrators said they need, we have done.”
Gov. Cuomo said the number of infections statewide is beginning to plateau. The number of incubations and hospitalizations are also down, he said.
Officials were worried about the virus’ rapid spread in Long Island and upstate, but Gov. Cuomo said the wave of infections fanning out from New York City is slowing.
“We have had hot spots but we have attacked them aggressively and we believe that we have stabilized the situation upstate and in the suburbs,” he said.
The death toll is stabilizing at a “horrific rate,” Gov. Cuomo said, with the state nearing 800 daily deaths for much of the week.
“These are incredible numbers depicting incredible loss and pain,” he added.
Gov. Cuomo’s daily press briefings have gained him national attention since the pandemic hit the state, but the governor put aside claims that he is seeking higher office, such as the presidency or the vice presidency.
Gov. Cuomo dismissed speculation that he would replace former Vice President Joe Biden as the 2020 Democratic nominee for president, a notion he called “flattering.”
“I have no political agenda, period,” he said. “I am not running for president, I am not running for vice president, I am not running anywhere.”
Earlier Saturday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to shutter city schools for the remainder of the school year. In response, Gov. Cuomo said the mayor does not have the authority to do that, noting that no decision on schools has been made.
“That is the mayor’s opinion,” he said.
The governor will make a decision regarding schools statewide, as he did with the closure of schools last month, he said. The reopening of businesses should be done in coordination with the reopening of schools, which provide child care for working parents.
Repeating his calls for increased antibody and diagnostic testing, Gov. Cuomo said better federal legislation to address the shortage of available testing materials is needed.
“The (federal stimulus bill) needs to be less political, less pork barrel and more targeted to the actual purpose,” he said.
“You want to help New York, the places that are affected? Then repeal the SALT provision, which was a gratuitous, offensive, illegal, in my opinion, action,” he added, referring to a 2017 federal tax cut that capped deductions for state and local taxes.
Volunteer lawyers are needed in the state to provide free legal advice to New Yorkers struggling amid the shutdown, he said. People applying to the Small Business Administration for business loans as part of the federal CARES legislation passed last month by Congress and signed into law by Mr. Trump may need support, as well as residents with housing and legal issues caused by COVID-19.
“Trying to access a government program is like trying to break into a bank sometimes,” he said.
The state Bar Association and the state’s Unified Court System are creating a network of volunteer lawyers to match people in need of legal support with pro bono support, he said.
"Then repeal the SALT provision, which was a gratuitous, offensive, illegal, in my opinion, action," states Cuomo. How about lowering the 'offensive' high taxes in NYS then the SALT provision wouldn't be an issue.
