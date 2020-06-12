LOWVILLE — Care packages take on new meaning with those created through the Reboot LC campaign to help businesses reopen safely with easy access to the supplies they need.
The first 10 reopening kit requests were filled on Thursday by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce who, with ReBoot LC co-organizer Lewis County Economic Development, used funding from the county Planning Department and Americu Credit Union to buy key materials for the kits.
Quantities of disposable face masks and gloves, bottles of sanitizer, no-touch infrared thermometers and six-foot marking tape can be included in the kits that are customized to each business’s needs based on their answers in an online questionnaire.
A new addition to the available materials are gallon jugs of liquid sanitizer sent by the state via the county Emergency Services Department.
“We have all the supplies here,” said Economic Development Executive Director Brittany Davis, “The supplies are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis but we’ll do our best to accommodate the needs of as many small businesses as we can.”
To get a custom kit, small business representatives must fill out an online questionnaire and agree not to sell any of the items provided through the program.
“These kits are intended to be distributed to businesses who have not been able to source the items otherwise,” the questionnaire says.
The ReBoot LC initiative was launched in early April to provide area businesses access to a wide range of information and resources to help them not just survive the COVID-19 crisis, but help make a successful and safe “reboot” possible as reopening unfolds.
Businesses interested in receiving a ReBoot kit can find the questionnaire www.naturallylewis.com by clicking on the “I need PPE!” link or by phone by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 315-376-2213 or Lewis County Economic Development at 315-376-3014.
