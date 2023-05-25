CANTON — Officials have reported eight known drug overdoses, one fatal, in St. Lawrence County in the last 24 hours.
A joint press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff, St. Lawrence County Health, St. Lawrence County Addiction Services and St. Lawrence County Emergency Services said the drugs involved were cocaine laced with fentanyl, marijuana laced with fentanyl and an unknown drug.
According to the press release, as many as five doses of Narcan were used to revive some victims.
“Individuals using drugs, including but not limited to marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin, must understand that no drug is safe and any drug could contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and xylazine,” the press release stated.
Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose. The press release stressed the necessity to administer Narcan when someone has overdosed.
“Fentanyl and Xylazine are often mixed with other drugs and multiple doses of Narcan may be necessary. Everyone is urged to get trained to use Narcan. Narcan is available for free,” the press release stated.
To obtain Narcan and fentanyl test strips, contact St. Lawrence County Addiction Services for a free Narcan kit and brief training at (315) 386-2189 or email narcan@stlawco.gov. Narcan can begin to reverse an opioid overdose until EMS arrives.
St. Lawrence County encourages people who use drugs to take preventive measures, such as having naloxone on hand, testing any drug for Fentanyl before using, not using alone, and calling 911 if they suspect an overdose.
If Narcan is used outside of a medical setting, it is strongly recommended that the individual seek immediate medical attention for their safety.
In St. Lawrence County, resources available to assist those who have substance use disorders with treatment and recovery include:
● St. Lawrence County Addiction Services: 315-386-2189
● The Valley Recovery Center: 315-541-3057
● St. Lawrence Health: 315-261-5395
● Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-5169
● Citizen Advocates: 315-713-9090
● Community Health Center of the North Country Road to Recovery Program:
315-535-1325
● Reachout of St. Lawrence County, Inc.: 315-265-2422
● NYS HOPEline: 1-877-846-7369 or text 467369
● Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
For additional resources, please visit slcpartners4prevention.com/resource-guide/.
The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law which
allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest if they have a drug or alcohol
overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witness someone overdosing.
