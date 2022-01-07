NEW YORK — Children ages 18 and younger hospitalized with COVID-19 complications increased by more than 700% over the last month, according to a report released by the state Department of Health on Friday.
New York’s pediatric hospital admissions related to COVID-19 for children through age 18 increased from 70 to 571 in one week between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.
In the last week, about 54% of children hospitalized in the state with severe coronavirus infections had no comorbidities or underlying conditions, while 70% were reported symptomatic, according to the DOH.
“What is making us concerned is that the rate of increase among children is going up faster than it is among adults,” DOH Acting Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said Friday during a COVID-19 briefing in Manhattan. “Although the numbers of children affected are fairly small, when we first reported on this and our alert on Dec. 25, we are talking about 150 children who had been admitted and we’re now up to 570.”
About 85 children were hospitalized for virus infections statewide in the first week of December.
Children ages 4 and younger hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 791% in the last month, 335% for kids ages 5 to 11 and 1,047% for 12- to 18-year-olds in the same time period.
The virus-associated hospitalizations have increased across children the fastest, outpacing the increase seen across all age groups.
About 60% of young patients are admitted to the hospital for the virus, and 40% for other purposes, according to the report.
Children not vaccinated against COVID-19 make up the greatest number of those hospitalized with severe virus complications.
About 91% of New York children ages 5 to 11 admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus between Dec. 20 and 26 were unvaccinated, with 4% inoculated against the illness.
About 65% of 12- to 17-year-olds hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated and 26% vaccinated, according to the department.
“Analyses suggest the relatively greater increases in hospitalizations for children may be due to reduced vaccine coverage combined with modestly reduced vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization for children 5-17 years, and the absence of vaccines for children 0-4 years,” according to the report.
About 55% percent of hospitalizations were in children ages 4 years old and younger — an age group that makes up 26% of children ages 18 and younger who remain ineligible for vaccination.
“That the vast majority of children who are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” Bassett said. “It’s important to get your child vaccinated. It’s important if they’re eligible to get them boosted, and we now have boosts approved by the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for children who are 12 and older.”
Federal officials approved COVID vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds in November.
Statewide, injury or trauma represented 2.1% of new pediatric admissions, or 12 cases of the 571 reported between Dec. 26 to New Year’s Day.
The greatest concentration of increasing childhood COVID hospitalizations has become most problematic in New York City and downstate metropolitan areas where population density is higher.
The state DOH issued an advisory Dec. 24 warning all New York health care providers about a concerning increase in COVID-19-related pediatric hospitalizations.
