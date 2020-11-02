CANTON — A fifth St. Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.
St. Lawrence County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle confirmed the latest fatality Monday.
As of Monday, there were 44 known active COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those 44, 10 were discovered over the weekend and 10 more on Monday. There are currently seven people hospitalized with the virus, up from six on Friday.
According to data provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute, St. Lawrence County had a seven-day average of 3.58 new cases per day per 100,000 people Thursday, a figure that’s been gradually on the rise since September and is likely to continue with the newly discovered positives. St. Lawrence County hasn’t seen new average case rates above 3.00 since May 1. That figure has gone as high as 7.69 on April 25, but has dipped down to zero several times since then.
