LOWVILLE — The twice-weekly novel coronavirus testing for nursing home staffs are intended to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 to vulnerable residents, but many facilities are concerned about the substantial cost that falls squarely on their shoulders.
While it was not explicitly stated in the executive order issued on May 10 by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, nursing homes and adult care facilities “are responsible for providing testing for their employees, including assuming responsibility for the costs of testing,” according to the first “Frequently Asked Questions” directive dated May 12, fleshing out the order’s details.
That cost, which was about $51 per test as of May 1, is now up to $100 at LabCorp, the most commonly used “reference lab” by north country facilities.
For the Lewis County Residential Facility — the Lowville nursing home run by the county Healthcare System — that will mean finding on average $48,000 weekly to test its 240 employees, according to Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer.
At this point, the order is scheduled to remain in place until June 9. Between now and then, at least six staff testing rounds will be performed bringing the cost to $147,000 for that period — a figure that is not budgeted.
If this testing becomes part of the “new normal” for testing requirements, the county hospital will have to find about $2.5 million every year to cover it, Mr. Cayer said in a Thursday email.
The rapid testing machine that was delayed from its anticipated arrival last week at the hospital will help to defray the cost but no calculations have been made yet as to what that will be, Mr. Cayer said.
In St. Lawrence County, the public health department has already been in contact with five nursing homes and two adult homes about testing, according to department Director Dana Olzenak McGuire, with staffs varying from about 25 employees to the largest in Ogdensburg with 254.
For the Ogdensburg facility, the testing costs for the duration of the current executive order will be about $152,600.
Two of the largest nursing homes in the north country, Samaritan Keep and Samaritan Summit Village, are both part of Samaritan Medical Center, and have about 700 staff members between them, according to Samaritan’s Director of Public Relations Leslie DiStefano.
The costs for testing at those facilities are likely to be defrayed by the Center’s ability to analyze tests in-house.
It is unclear what if any role the Department of Health’s testing lab — Wadsworth Center — will play in this mandatory testing or how much facilities would be charged if it does help process the tests.
Billing insurance companies for the testing to help cover the costs is likely to prove difficult, Ms. McGuire said, because it is not medically necessary for people without symptoms.
While getting enough kits to continue doing the testing is of significant concern, too, the cost, at $3 for each kit, can seem less significant. For larger facilities, however, it can still be an issue.
“When you’re doing thousands of tests, a lot of ‘littles’ become big,” Mr. Cayer said in Lewis County’s Thursday COVID-19 press conference.
For Mr. Cayer’s facility, that will amount to an additional $1,440 every week, totalling $4,320 for the duration of the current Executive Order bringing the total testing cost to about $151,320.
The executive order does have teeth.
If a facility does not test its staff twice every week, their operating certificates could be suspended or revoked by the Commissioner of Health with 24 hours notice and any false statements made in an attestation could result in a criminal charge for filing a false written statement.
Facilities could also be fined $2,000 or $10,000 for every day it is out of compliance of public health law.
The new testing protocols in the executive order were the result of high numbers of COVID-19 positive residents and related deaths in nursing homes throughout the state.
“In the case of this virus, the most difficult part of it is that people can potentially transmit this virus when they are asymptomatic very much in contrast to other pandemics, for example influenza, which is transmissible when people are symptomatic. The asymptomatic spread has been the crux of transmission of the virus all through the state,” said Lewis County Health System Chief Medical Director Sean Harney in a news conference on Saturday.
Four staff members at the Lewis County nursing home that were tested on Thursday in the first round of testing under this executive order were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus despite not having any symptoms.
Two staff members at the Samaritan Keep Home tested positive on May 13 and staff members at a number of facilities in St. Lawrence County including in Lisbon, Ogdensburg and Massena have all previously tested positive.
In the majority of cases, the staff members had no symptoms.
