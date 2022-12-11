COPENHAGEN — The north country has been experiencing surges of the three respiratory viruses plaguing the nation — the flu, COVID-19 and RSV — impacting health care providers and schools.
Although respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases were higher than usual in Lewis County two weeks ago, increases in influenza and COVID-19 have been more of a concern lately, according to county Public Health Deputy Director Anna M. Platz and nurse practitioner at Lewis County Health System’s Copenhagen Family Clinic, Julie L. Emery.
Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said the cases of the flu have gone from 65 in November to 138 in the first week of December and the average number of COVID cases per month has been 52 since September, but 42 new cases were reported in the first week of December.
If numbers continue to grow at that rate, he said there is likely to be more than 100 cases of COVID in the county by the end of the month.
In the same time frame, the county has averaged about 70 cases of RSV per month. In the past, 10 cases monthly was the norm.
During a brief stop at the Copenhagen facility on Saturday, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the St. Lawrence Health System had about 300 cases of RSV last month and 148 flu cases in the first 10 days of December while according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six out of seven pediatric emergency room visits at Samaritan Medical Center last month were due to RSV. He added that Samaritan reported there were 205 cases of flu in November, including 103 children.
Mr. Cayer said after the event that there are “virtually no pediatric hospital beds” in the county, making the elevation of respiratory issues for children a more significant concern.
The senator said RSV is “scarier than the snow — we’re used to the snow” as it impacts more and more children and elderly people — the most likely to have serious and sometimes life-threatening cases.
Sharing his own fears for the health of his grandchildren in the face of the tri-virus threat, Sen. Schumer said, “when the kids get a sniffle or a cold you worry, ‘Uh-oh, what if it’s RSV,’ and that’s really frightening to parents.”
“The good news is (the Department of Health and Human Services) now has the tools. We don’t need legislation,” he said.
Unlike prior to COVID-19, the department has the ability to help with temporary structures for things like increased bed or testing capacity; provide “surge staffing” doctors that Mr. Schumer said are “already on the federal payroll” if there are not enough pediatricians available; credentialing out of state providers; improving telehealth; providing assistance with supply chain challenges; and moving patients across state lines if necessary.
“The fed needs to be ready to act on a moment’s notice. If hospitals... say, ‘We need help,’ I want HHS to say we’ll be there right away, not in three weeks,” he said.
Beyond health care providers, however, north country schools are also being heavily impacted with high rates of absenteeism in both students and teachers.
Mr. Schumer said Canton Central School District had almost 15% of the student population out with respiratory illnesses.
In Lewis County, many districts are seeing absentee numbers over 20%.
Beaver River Central School District Superintendent Todd G. Green said via email that because absenteeism increased noticeably in the first two days of the month, they began tracking students out of school for illness, those that left school from the nurse’s office and those out for unknown reasons last week.
About 21.4% — 186 students — in those categories were absent on Monday and on Friday, with some increases and decreases during the week, that number was up to 253 student, or 29% of the student body.
The normal absentee rate for all reasons, not just those relating to illness, is normally between 5% and 10%, he said.
Staff numbers were also down about 20% all week which, Mr. Green said, has had “a great effect on our operations.”
Between 15 and 19 of the staff members were in positions that needed substitutes while substitutes have also been getting sick.
That, according to Mr. Green, “is where the real problem is.”
Schools throughout the county started the school year in need of substitute teachers and bus drivers, reflecting nationwide shortages.
At Beaver River, Mr. Green said the staff that remains has been “very flexible... but it takes away preparation and instructional time” and comes with an increased workload for the teachers.
Various events have been cancelled at the school because of a lack of students or staff members to support them.
Copenhagen Central School District Superintendent Scott N. Connell, who attended Mr. Schumer’s news conference, told the senator that 25% of his student population was out last week,
“It’s more the teachers than students” that is the issue, Mr. Connell said. “I would love for the state to say we could go remote for a few days — clean our building, make sure that everybody gets back healthy and back to school.”
Mr. Schumer was supportive of the idea and said he would have conversations with the state-level officials that have the power to make remote classes a possibility again.
The actual numbers of people who have one of the three viruses — whether children or adults — is likely to be much higher than the available statistics indicate, said Ms. Platz, in part because many people who have symptoms will stay home and “wait it out” instead of being tested.
Additionally, data on RSV is kept by each hospital or health system but is not tracked by state or federal health departments as are COVID-19 and the flu, so gathering the data for analysis is not yet happening on a larger scale.
Ms. Emery said the best way to prevent catching any of the viruses remains the same: take at least 20 seconds to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer; use a tissue to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing and wash or sanitize hands after; avoid close contact with people who are sick and anyone not feeling well should stay home. Ms. Platz encouraged people to eat healthy with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables to keep immune system strength high and to be kind to anyone wearing a mask to protect themselves or someone else in their household from harm.
Nearly all of the flu cases reported in the area this year are Flu A, making the vaccination a “good match,” she said.
Sen. Schumer, who stopped by Lewis County after speaking at the SUNY Oswego graduation ceremony, has visited all 62 counties in the state at least once every year of the 23 years he has completed in office. He was in St. Lawrence County in August and Jefferson County in June.
