WATERTOWN — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus are climbing unusually rapidly in the north country and around the nation this year, and it’s affecting more than just children.
RSV is a common respiratory virus which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms mostly in children and resolves within a couple of weeks. More severe cases can lead to hospitalization for symptoms such as difficulty breathing and dehydration. The north country has seen an unusual amount of children and even adults hospitalized from the virus just during October.
Leslie M. DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Medical Center, said that 85% of admissions into its pediatric unit have been respiratory related, including croup, pneumonia, rhino virus or RSV. In just the last week, Samaritan has seen a “dramatic increase” — 75% of its respiratory cases have been just RSV. One adult has been hospitalized at Samaritan with the virus.
Samaritan’s pediatric unit contains eight rooms that can hold up to 12 patients. As of Thursday, Samaritan had eight pediatric inpatients and all of them were RSV cases. The hospital has had 15 RSV cases since Oct. 1. In contrast, during the entire year of 2021, Samaritan had 24 cases of RSV and in 2020 only 12 cases.
Dr. Diane K. Keating Jones, a pediatrician with North Country Family Health Center, said RSV cases have been low the last several years because for the “past two years we have been following COVID-19 protocol and wearing masks during the fall season,” which is when the virus typically presents itself.
Dr. Jones recommended parents be vigilant with their children’s health, particularly if they have children younger than 2 years old. She said parents should be monitoring very closely their children’s fever, cough, any wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
“I would suggest limiting contact with others outside of your immediate family,” for any children younger than 2, Dr. Jones said. “Be very vigilant with hand-washing and wear a mask as much as possible outside of your own home.”
Stephen Jennings, public health planner for the Jefferson County Public Health Service, said that all of the anecdotal information he has received from local hospitals and pediatricians points to a very active viral season. Children admitted to hospitals are coming in with a “combination” of COVID-19 and RSV and adults are also being admitted with RSV, which he said is “kind of unusual.”
“It’s critical that people become vaccinated for everything,” he said. “They can be vaccinated for COVID and influenza. It’s really critical. Everyone’s eligible.”
Dr. Jones said that Pfizer is in its third phase of a clinical trial for an RSV vaccine, which will be good news for the United States if the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine.
“It will be good news for parents who have children, as it would definitely help decrease hospital admissions in the future,” she said.
