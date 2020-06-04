WATERTOWN — Downtown restaurants can already put out tables for outdoor seating, thanks to some legislation passed last year.
The state opened up outdoor seating for restaurants in Jefferson County on Thursday as part of Phase II of reopening the economy following the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In June 2019, the City Council approved legislation that streamlines the application process to set up tables in front of downtown restaurants in and around Public Square after owners indicated an interest in outdoor seating.
Council members created a Downtown Core Overlay district that allows for outdoor seating on city sidewalks.
Indoor seating for restaurants remains closed during Phase II, with the anticipation of Phase III coming in the next couple of weeks.
The State Liquor Authority, or SLA, has issued specific guidelines concerning how licensees and municipalities are to be governed during Phase II.
The city already received applications from two downtown restaurants and encourages others to apply.
Under the current restrictions, the SLA has jurisdiction over the licensee’s operations on city property.
Outside the downtown area, many restaurants have space on their own properties to set up outside seating and does not require permission from city. But those restaurants also must follow the new SLA guidelines.
The city’s Planning Department recommends contacting the office to obtain a license agreement to use outdoor seating by calling (315) 785-7725 or emailing planning@watertown-ny.gov.
