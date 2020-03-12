FORT DRUM — About 40 soldiers returning from South Korea on Friday will enter a 14-day quarantine upon their returning to the installation.
Out of an abundance of caution and following directed protocols, the soldiers from the 59th Chemical Company, which is stationed here and reports to the 10th Headquarters and Special Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, will return from a regular 9-month rotation in South Korea on Friday.
South Korea is currently categorized as a COVID-19 Warning Level 3 country by the Centers for Disease Control. The quarantine order is part of a rapidly evolving, Army-wide effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The soldiers will be quarantined from the public in empty barracks buildings and supported by the 10th Sustainment Brigade while being closely monitored by health care professionals.
If any of the soldiers show COVID-19 symptoms, they will be immediately moved into isolation and begin treatment.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID 19 on Fort Drum, nor has anyone presented symptoms that would require testing.
As of Thursday morning, a specimen for a Jefferson County resident was submitted to the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany for testing and awaiting results. The person is being self-quarantined until the results come back. Another resident’s test recently came back negative.
According to Fort Drum officials, the health protection of soldiers, families and civilians is a top priority, and Fort Drum leadership will continue to ensure that personnel have the most up-to-date information regarding COVID 19. The Fort Drum Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/drum.10thmountain) and the Fort Drum web site (https://home.army.mil/drum/index.php) are both excellent resources and are updated frequently.
Last week, Lt. Col. Jason Ferguson, division surgeon and primary care doctor at Fort Drum, briefed soldiers and community members about the coronavirus during an informational forum on post.
The coronavirus is primarily an upper respiratory illness with the main symptoms being fever and cough. Unlike the flu, there is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.