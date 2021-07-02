ALEXANDRIA BAY — Effective immediately, River Hospital will allow two scheduled visitors per day for patients on the Acute/Swing Bed Unit by prior arrangement with nursing staff. People coming for ambulatory surgery procedures, scheduled appointments or emergency services may be accompanied by one support person.
Visitors will be screened for temperatures and COVID-19 related symptoms and masks are still required for all who enter the facility. Education for visitors on appropriate hand hygiene and mask wearing will be provided.
“We recognize how essential it is to have a support system close for patient care and how important it is to be comforted by loved ones during times of illness,” said Arminda Hunter, chief nursing officer, in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to improve this connectivity for our patients by allowing additional visitors.”
To ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors, all visitors must be greater than 18 years of age with rare exceptions as determined by the hospital. Visits must be scheduled and are limited to four hours per day per patient. Visitors are limited to one person at a time, and visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment as recommended by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exceptions are still in effect from the initial guidance issued during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Department of Health to allow visitation under the following instances:
— The support person is essential in assisting with the care of the patient. Two support persons may be designated, but only one can be present at a time.
— End of life situations, patient/family members may designate two support persons, but only one can be present at any time. The only exception being if the end of life patient is the parent of a minor child, then one adult and the minor child may be present at the bedside.
— Legal representation is required.
Additional detail on the updated visitation protocol can be found at riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
