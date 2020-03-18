ALEXANDRIA BAY – In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health, River Hospital is instituting visitor restrictions and screening protocols like many community hospitals in the north country.
The directive is part of an effort to ensure the safety of patients.
All visitors to the hospital must be 18 years or older and use the main entrance of the hospital and check in before proceeding to any patient care areas. Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time.
Visitors are asked to refrain from visiting if they are experiencing a fever, a cough or shortness of breath.
Upon entry to any River Hospital facility, patients experiencing respiratory symptoms will be directed to put on a mask and sanitize their hands. They will then be asked a series of questions regarding their symptoms, including recent travel.
The hospital’s health care professionals will then work to follow necessary protocols should COVID-19 screenings be advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.