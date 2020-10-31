ALEXANDRIA BAY — Due to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the region, River Hospital is suspending all visitation on the Inpatient Unit and support persons in the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgery Unit, effective Oct. 31.
According to a release from the hospital, this change is being made to minimize additional people in the hospital in order keep all patients and employees safe. Exceptions to this suspension include allowing only visitors who are medically necessary to the patient. Exceptions would include:
— The visitor is essential in assisting with the care of the patient
— End-of-life situations when family members should be allowed to be present for the comfort of the patient and each other
— Legal representation if required
— Patient under the age of 18 may have one parent present
— Patients who have difficulty communicating or explaining their needs
The hospital is following state Department of Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines.
To view the current visitation guidelines, visit riverhospital.org/about/covid-19.
