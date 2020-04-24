SACKETS HARBOR — Considered an essential worker, Sackets Harbor resident Dean DeVito dutifully reported to work as businesses shut down statewide in March. As the deli and food manager of Price Chopper in Alexandria Bay, he worked until he started to feel unwell on the first night of this month. His symptoms worsened the next day. Three days later he became one of the first Jefferson County residents diagnosed with the virus that is plaguing the world.
The DeVito family took great precautions. They wore masks and gloves in public, practiced social distancing and washed their hands often, even changed out of and washed their clothing after returning home, but COVID-19 hit their family hard.
In Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, there are currently 276 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with a total of 179 having recovered as of Thursday. While some who contract the virus experience minimal to no symptoms, some develop the COVID-19 disease, which brings with it a slew of symptoms. It can be deadly. Across the state, 263,460 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. This is one north county family’s journey through symptom onset, disease progression and road to recovery with a disease that is still a relative unknown in the medical world.
Experiencing a sore throat, aches, a headache and feeling like he had a fever, Mr. DeVito, 56, called a doctor friend on Thursday, April 2, who told him to get to the emergency room. From there, his breathing worsened, though he was told he tested positive for strep and it was unlikely that he had the coronavirus.
A doctor called him Sunday, April 5, telling him he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I didn’t ask for this virus, it was thrust upon me because I was considered an essential employee and did not have the option of PPE (personal protective equipment) while serving the public,” Mr. DeVito said. “I caught it from people who are out and about acting like they don’t have a care in the world.”
Mr. DeVito said that, when he became ill, he and others were not allowed to wear PPE at work, the only time he was unable to take all the precautions he and his family had been taking to stay well, though it is impossible to tell just how, when or where he contracted the virus.
On Saturday, April 4, a day before her father would be confirmed with a relatively unknown virus affecting thousands in New York alone, and two days after her 16th birthday, Sophia DeVito woke up not feeling well and was taken to QuikMed Urgent Care in Watertown with the thought that she also had strep throat.
Diagnosed with an upper respiratory and sinus infection, she was sent home with her parents. The next day, when the doctor called to tell Mr. DeVito he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was told to treat his daughter like she had it too.
That night, Mr. DeVito’s wife Nicole, 53, became ill with a fever and chills. On Monday, April 6, the doctors told the DeVitos that Nicole and Sophia needed to be tested for the virus. Mrs. DeVito’s results came back the next day and her daughter’s that Thursday. Both tests were positive.
“It’s bad; you have chills, the sweats, you have a fever every freaking day,” Mrs. DeVito said. “Aches to the bones, diarrhea, your vision gets blurry; I lost my taste. You have a real bad cough. I was fortunate I didn’t have that. And you think the symptoms go away, but they don’t. I call this virus a thief and a liar. You think you’re getting better, but you are not.”
Due to a worsening of his symptoms and low blood oxygen levels, Mr. DeVito was admitted to the Samaritan Medical Center not long after the rest of his family tested positive. In the meantime, Mrs. DeVito said she tried to struggle through with the virus, but ended up being admitted herself the day her husband was released — April 13.
Experiencing virus-induced pneumonia and with blood gases at 74 instead of where they should have been at 85, Mrs. DeVito woke up April 13 unable to breathe.
“I called 911 and I said, ‘I can’t breathe and we’re COVID positive in my house,’” she said. “Everything went black around me and I said, ‘I’m not going to have Sophia find me dead on the floor.’”
She recalled taking some of her inhaler and being able to hang on until a nurse came over and then the ambulance finally came. When it did come, things didn’t go as smoothly as one would hope. Mrs. DeVito said those manning the ambulance didn’t want to come near her because she was COVID positive, instead treating her “like a leper.”
After, she complained to the hospital that the man sent to assist her would end up killing somebody because he did not want to go near a COVID patient. She also had to complain to the company after receiving a bill in the mail addressed to “Jane Doe.”
“That’s somebody in a morgue who is dead, I’m not a Jane Doe,” she said. “It was horrendous.”
Before she was admitted to the hospital, but feeling herself getting sicker and not knowing if her husband would ever come home, Mrs. DeVito experienced the “darkest” day of her life. As she felt her symptoms progressing, she wrote a letter to Sophia about how much she and her husband loved and cared for her, what they expected from her and how blessed they were that she was their daughter because, she said, if they died, that would be all she would have.
Mrs. DeVito also had to handle guardianship paperwork to settle who would take care of Sophia if the worst were to happen.
“Dean is in the hospital and he’s worried that he’s never gonna see us again,” she said. “And then I end up in the hospital and I thought I was going to die, that’s how bad it was. I’m 53 years old thinking I was leaving my 16-year-old daughter without any parents and it was the darkest, and will continue to be the darkest, day of my life.”
While in the hospital, Mrs. DeVito had 18 vials of blood taken from her each day until she couldn’t give anymore. Mr. DeVito said he was given a slew of medication while he was in the hospital, known as a ‘COVID Cocktail,’ which is essentially azithromycin and the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, and anything else he needed to breathe or any regular medications he’d normally take.
In terms of underlying health issues, Mr. DeVito said he has some blockage in his carotid arteries that he was supposed to have an operation on, but it was canceled due to the virus. He also has diabetes. Mrs. DeVito suffers from asthma and also has diabetes.
While the journey to get to the hospital was a rocky one for Mrs. DeVito, she and her husband have nothing but praise for Samaritan Medical Center and its staff. According to Mr. DeVito, every nurse and doctor that came through was excellent. He said each went above and beyond.
“We got excellent care,” Mrs. DeVito agreed. “We’re still getting good care; we have a nurse that comes in every day.”
While the DeVitos no longer need to isolate themselves from each other, they are all still experiencing symptoms, so they are all still quarantined and unable to leave the house — not that Mrs. DeVito is eager to leave anytime soon.
Mr. DeVito, now on his third week of dealing with the disease caused by coronavirus, said he feels better than he has since it all began, but he is still unable to walk more than 20 feet without having to sit down and catch his breath. He also shared that he has a cough where if he keeps coughing, it feels like he’s losing his breath. For the first two weeks, he couldn’t walk more than a foot or two without having to sit down because he was unable to catch his breath.
“Anytime I coughed I thought I was going to pass out or felt like I was just gonna drop dead,” he said. “You feel like you’re drowning in water constantly because you’ve got so much pressure on your chest and you’re achy and you’re sweaty — it’s just like you’ve been beat up and run over by a car three or four times. It’s just debilitating.”
Now that the family is out of isolation, their doctors call or video chat with them every day to talk about how they’re doing.
Through all of the hardship faced over the past few weeks, the family said what helped them through was the amount of love and support from the other residents of the village of Sackets Harbor. Mr. DeVito said every week a neighbor or someone was bringing them food and leaving it outside.
“It was scary, but the people around us made it so much better,” Sophia said. “If we didn’t have people around us that would have been terrible, but the support that they have shown is amazing. I have teachers texting me and just saying, ‘What do you need?’ or dropping off food.”
According to Mrs. DeVito, knowing the community is behind them has not only made the family feel blessed and thankful, it has also made them fight harder knowing they have the support. She also noted they were able to get through everything with the help of their home healthcare nurse and the various medical professionals along the way.
“Once this is all said and done and this is all cleared, I am throwing one hell of a party for everybody that I know and anybody that has helped us out through this to say ‘thank you,’” Mr. DeVito said. “Going forward I know I’m going to be a lot more cautious about what areas I walk myself in to. I just think going forward, people still need to be precautious — this is an unknown virus.”
Though he is torn between believing whether or not the economy needs to get up and running again, Mr. DeVito also thinks if everything were to open again, we would see a second wave of people getting sick. He mentioned a quote that someone had shared with him, “I’d rather rest in peace at home than rest in peace in the ground.”
Currently, the family is waiting to hear back about when and if their blood will be tested for antibodies after having recently been contacted regarding the subject. In the meantime, while antibodies are being tested and the search for a cure or vaccine continues, the DeVito family hopes others will use caution going forward.
“This virus attacks your mental health, every cell in your body, you feel that you’re under attack,” Mrs. DeVito said. “It makes you foggy, depressed, brings in fear and anxiety. And I have always been a very well-grounded person with a clear head, but this virus, it takes that away from you. All I can say is that I do not wish this upon anyone. I say live one day in my shoes, you’d never go out of your house right now.”
