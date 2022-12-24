Several roads in St. Lawrence County have been closed on top of a travel ban for southwestern towns that has been extended until 8 a.m.
The travel ban — Madrid, Waddington, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie — is prompted by blowing snow, low visibility and the number of motorists stranded or involved in crashes.
A travel advisory is in place for the entire county until 8 p.m. Sunday.
“There should be no travel unless your employer requires it for work, or for an emergency situation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an alert.
Route 37 is closed between the Jefferson County line in the town of Hammond and Ford Street Extension in Ogdensburg.
Motorists traveling eastbound with a destination in Ogdensburg will be permitted to continue to Ogdensburg using extreme caution.
Route 68 is closed between the town of Canton and Ogdensburg.
Route 12 is closed in St. Lawrence County.
The weather forecast indicates a heavy band of lake-effect snow for the majority of St. Lawrence County making visibility near zero in many locations, the sheriff reports.
The sheriff’s office and state police have investigated numerous motor vehicle crashes with some including multiple car pileups. Many vehicles are disabled on the roadside with motorists stranded. Emergency responders are in the process of locating and rescuing stranded motorists.
This story will be updated as the situation changes.
