MASSENA — Due to precautionary measures being taken during the wake of the current health concern, the Massena Recreation Department’s Rock & Skate is cancelled for tonight.
There will also be no public skating during the weekend.
“Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy,” recreational officials said in a social media posting.
