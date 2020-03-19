Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.