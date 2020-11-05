cdc spore

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope. CDC photo

SACKETS HARBOR — The Sackets Harbor Central School District received confirmation Thursday that a student has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the district’s first positive case.

In light of the recent positive, and to ensure that the contact tracing process is completed in full, the district has made the decision to move to a remote learning model for Friday.

The district is working in collaboration with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which will be performing contact tracing pursuant to their protocols.

Social distancing protocols and disinfecting measures continue to be in place. Additionally, extra cleaning has occurred in the areas frequented by the student.

According to a release from the district, while the district is attempting to be completely transparent in this matter, it is faced with the competing privacy rights of staff and students as is therefore not permitted to release any additional information.

