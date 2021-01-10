SACKETS HARBOR — Staffing issues have prompted Sackets Harbor Central School to shift to remote learning beginning Monday, the superintendent said in a letter to the school community Saturday.
The district will remain remote through Jan. 22, and will return to its hybrid learning model on Jan. 25.
Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney said the amount of positive COVID-19 cases within the school has caused the staffing issues, which has prompted the district to go remote for two weeks.
On Friday and Saturday, the letter reads, the district was notified of additional positive virus cases within the school. The cases have not been officially confirmed by public health officials in Jefferson County, but will be in the coming days, the letter reads.
The district is unable to release additional information about the positive cases.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card online tracker, the district has confirmed a total of six virus cases — one staff member and five students. The data was last updated Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.