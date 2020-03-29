AKWESASNE — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 has hit the community of Akwesasne, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne announced Saturday.
The Franklin County Public Health Department notified the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center that the case involves a community member who is now in quarantine at home and receiving follow-up care, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe stated in a Facebook post.
“The Franklin County Public Health Department is investigating the individual’s case to determine exposure and those who may have been in recent contact. No additional information is being released at this time due to patient privacy laws,” the post stated.
There are five individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Sunday morning, a release from Franklin County Public Health stated.
For those returning to the community from beyond a 50-mile radius of Akwesasne, “you must self-quarantine for 14 days,” the post stated.
“Please place the community’s health and safety as a priority, particularly those who are most vulnerable — our elders and those with underlying medical conditions,” the post stated.
If you or your family have any emergency matters or require essential items, please call the SRMT’s EOC 518-320-0019 or MCA’s EOC at 613-575-5005 or 613-575-2331.
