AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has implemented a directive to address the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Tribal officials announced Wednesday night that, “in the abundance of caution,” they are suspending non-essential travel effective immediately due to the potential health risks associated with COVID-19.
“We’re doing everything possible to ensure our community members’ health and safety. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when we’re going to see a case in our area,” spokesman Brendan White said.
The restriction applies to all employees, including those working with tribal enterprises. It’s applicable to individuals who may have been scheduled to attend events like training sessions or conferences.
“The directive is geared toward our employees and tribal government entities,” Mr. White said.
The travel suspension is intended to protect the health, safety and general welfare of all tribal employees, and the Akwesasne community at large.
“We shared it with media outlets to show what we are doing to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Mr. White said.
He said essential travel was still permissible. That’s defined as transportation related to client and community services, such as medical transport, court-mandated visitations and other Human Service activities.
In a social media posting on Thursday, tribal officials said there were no general travel restrictions within the community.
“However, we do encourage individuals to please consider their own personal travel to areas with reported cases of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus). We appreciate your cooperation, as we strive to ensure that the ongoing health and safety of our community members remains a priority,” they said.
Tribal Council members said they would continue to monitor the situation.
“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a rapidly evolving situation that we are closely monitoring,” they said in a statement. “We are doing our part to help delay the spread of Coronavirus to vulnerable parts of our community, in particular our elders and those with underlying health conditions. In addition to this preventive measure for work-related travel, we encourage all community members to reconsider their own personal travel plans, and to avoid attendance at large gatherings.”
“Right now that is being applied for the next two months. It will be reassessed afterwards,” Mr. White said.
