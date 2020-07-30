AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has entered into COVID-19 mass testing contracts for Akwesasne residents and employees of local businesses.
According to a Tribal press release, arrangements were finalized this week with Massena Hospital and Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone. Akwesasne residents may contact them directly to schedule their own testing.
Prior to this arrangement the Tribe’s Health Service was only able to test people showing symptoms those that were known to have been exposed.
Akwesasne residents on both sides of the border are eligible to receive tests with the local providers. Individuals must bring a tribal identification care or Band Card to the testing site and state you are a resident of Akwesasne. Non-Member residents of Akwesasne are also eligible under the contract and should bring their driver’s license to the testing site.
Non-member employees of the Tribe or the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne can also receive testing and should bring their employee badges to the testing site. Non-member employees of member-owned businesses licensed or registered with the Tribe or the MCA are eligible for testing and business owners must contact the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center to share employee rosters for contracted providers.
The Tribal Council is urging everyone to get tested in order to identify asymptomatic carriers.
Appointments for tests must be made with appointment with either Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical at 518-521-3322. There is no cost need to provide insurance information or cash deposits.
The turnaround time for tests has been increasing due to the national numbers on the increase from around the country. The time to receive test results is from 2 to 10 days.
Any questions regarding accessibility of the Mass Testing contracts should be directed to Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141 or the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.