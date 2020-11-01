AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is notifying community members of a potential COVID-19 exposure in the southern portion of Akwesasne. A person doing business there has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Tribe officials said in a Facebook post Sunday.
The case involves an individual who disclosed their positive test result in a Facebook Live video posted Sunday, which can be viewed here.
The person’s place of business is on Route 37 between Truck Stop #9 and Brass Horse Pizzeria. Their “infectious period,” the post reads, began last Sunday, Oct. 25, to Friday, Oct. 30.
Anyone who came in contact with the individual between that time is at risk of potential exposure and is being asked to self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19.
Those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, please call the Tribe’s Health Services to arrange a rapid test at 518-358-3141. The Tribe says to not travel to the tribal clinic without calling first.
People may also schedule testing by calling the Massena Hospital at 315-769-4321 or Mountain Medical Services at 518-521-3322.
A drive-thru COVID-19 test collection clinic is also being conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former-IGA Building the next three Tuesdays, Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
With the number of positive COVID-19 cases increasing in and around Akwesasne, the Tribe’s EOC is urging everyone to please follow protective measures: Wear a mask, maintain six feet from others, wash your hands often and do not travel outside of the travel radius or to exclusion areas.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services at 518-358-3141 or the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019.
