WATERTOWN — In an update to families Tuesday afternoon, Samaritan Health announced that it has received notice of 20 additional Keep Home residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 104 positive residents from this current outbreak.
It was also noted that three additional COVID positive residents have died, bringing the total number of deaths so far to five.
A total of 26 residents have been classified as recovered at this time. All residents are isolating in place as Samaritan works to stop the spread of the virus. In the update, Samaritan officials said they are continuing to monitor all residents closely and are using strict guidance from the state Department of Health to address the outbreak as best it can.
There have been four additional positive staff cases for a total of 28 since the outbreak began. Samaritan is in the process of completing the most recent round of staff testing.
