WATERTOWN — In anticipation of approaching winter weather, Samaritan Medical Center is changing its drive-up COVID-19 testing site to a location more suitable for the long-term, effective Monday.
The new location will be at the Samaritan Health & Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., and continue as a drive-up site, with patients never exiting their vehicles.
Patients will enter an existing garage bay and will exit from another bay of the same garage. This indoor setting will protect staff and patients from winter weather and provide safe and convenient access for vehicles.
Patients who arrive for testing will be directed to proceed straight down the existing main driveway in the right-hand lane, then will enter the garage on the right-hand side of the plaza building. They will have their test performed and will exit the building using the same driveway.
Community members who wish to schedule a free COVID-19 test should submit their request on Samaritan’s website, then a staff member will reach out to schedule an appointment.
For questions or symptoms relating to COVID-19, contact the Samaritan Resource Line at 315-755-3100.
